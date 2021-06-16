Erweiterte Funktionen



16.06.21 06:00
INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 16.06.2021:Das Instrument DE000VQ8AS98 PARTIZIP.Z.18.06.2024 Basket WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 16.06.2021: WARVO_04 The instrument DE000VQ8AS98 PARTIZIP.Z.18.06.2024 Basket WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 16.06.2021: WARVO_04

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
98,10 € 98,10 € -   € 0,00% 16.06./07:28
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000VQ8AS98 VQ8AS9 98,10 € 98,10 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		98,10 € 0,00%  11.06.21
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 97,40 € -0,71%  08:02
  = Realtime
