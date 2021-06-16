Erweiterte Funktionen
Partizipationszertifikat auf Deut. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT WARVO_04
16.06.21 06:00
INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 16.06.2021:Das Instrument DE000VQ8AS98 PARTIZIP.Z.18.06.2024 Basket WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 16.06.2021: WARVO_04 The instrument DE000VQ8AS98 PARTIZIP.Z.18.06.2024 Basket WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 16.06.2021: WARVO_04
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|98,10 €
|98,10 €
|- €
|0,00%
|16.06./07:28
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000VQ8AS98
|VQ8AS9
|98,10 €
|98,10 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|98,10 €
|0,00%
|11.06.21
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|97,40 €
|-0,71%
|08:02
