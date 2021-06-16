INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 16.06.2021:Das Instrument DE000VQ8AS98 PARTIZIP.Z.18.06.2024 Basket WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 16.06.2021: WARVO_04 The instrument DE000VQ8AS98 PARTIZIP.Z.18.06.2024 Basket WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 16.06.2021: WARVO_04