15.06.21 06:00
INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 15.06.2021:Das Instrument DE000VQ72Y75 O.End Part.Z21(21/unl.) Index WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 15.06.2021: WARVO_04 The instrument DE000VQ72Y75 O.End Part.Z21(21/unl.) Index WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 15.06.2021: WARVO_04
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,10 €
|100,00 €
|0,10 €
|+0,10%
|15.06./09:21
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000VQ72Y75
|VQ72Y7
|100,10 €
|100,00 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,10 €
|+0,10%
|08:45
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|100,30 €
|+0,30%
|09:21
= Realtime
