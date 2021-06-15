Erweiterte Funktionen



15.06.21 06:00
INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 15.06.2021:Das Instrument DE000VQ72Y75 O.End Part.Z21(21/unl.) Index WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 15.06.2021: WARVO_04 The instrument DE000VQ72Y75 O.End Part.Z21(21/unl.) Index WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 15.06.2021: WARVO_04

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
100,10 € 100,00 € 0,10 € +0,10% 15.06./09:21
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000VQ72Y75 VQ72Y7 100,10 € 100,00 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		100,10 € +0,10%  08:45
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 100,30 € +0,30%  09:21
  = Realtime
