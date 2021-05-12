INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 12.05.2021:Das Instrument DE000VQ6HDJ1 Protect Pro Aktie v.21(22)PAH3 WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 12.05.2021: WARVO_04 The instrument DE000VQ6HDJ1 Protect Pro Aktie v.21(22)PAH3 WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 12.05.2021: WARVO_04