Aktienanleihe Pro mit Barriere . - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT WARVO_04
12.05.21 06:00
Xetra Newsboard
INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 12.05.2021:Das Instrument DE000VQ6HDJ1 Protect Pro Aktie v.21(22)PAH3 WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 12.05.2021: WARVO_04 The instrument DE000VQ6HDJ1 Protect Pro Aktie v.21(22)PAH3 WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 12.05.2021: WARVO_04
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|12.05./07:30
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000VQ6HDJ1
|VQ6HDJ
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|03.05.21
|Stuttgart
|99,77 €
|-0,23%
|08:02
