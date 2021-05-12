Erweiterte Funktionen



12.05.21 06:00
INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 12.05.2021:Das Instrument DE000VQ6HDJ1 Protect Pro Aktie v.21(22)PAH3 WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 12.05.2021: WARVO_04 The instrument DE000VQ6HDJ1 Protect Pro Aktie v.21(22)PAH3 WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 12.05.2021: WARVO_04

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
100,00 € 100,00 € -   € 0,00% 12.05./07:30
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000VQ6HDJ1 VQ6HDJ 100,00 € 100,00 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		100,00 € 0,00%  03.05.21
Stuttgart 99,77 € -0,23%  08:02
  = Realtime
