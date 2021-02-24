Erweiterte Funktionen
Multi Aktienanleihe mit Barriere. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT WARVO_04
24.02.21 07:00
INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 24.02.2021:Das Instrument DE000VQ4FED1 Protect Multi Aktienanl.21(21) WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 24.02.2021: WARVO_04 The instrument DE000VQ4FED1 Protect Multi Aktienanl.21(21) WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 24.02.2021: WARVO_04
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|24.02./07:31
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000VQ4FED1
|VQ4FED
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|22.02.21
|Stuttgart
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|22.02.21
