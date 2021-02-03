Erweiterte Funktionen



03.02.21 07:00
INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 03.02.2021:Das Instrument DE000VQ3NB14 Protect Aktienanl.v.21(21)IFX WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 03.02.2021: WARVO_04 The instrument DE000VQ3NB14 Protect Aktienanl.v.21(21)IFX WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 03.02.2021: WARVO_04

hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
100,00 € 100,00 € -   € 0,00% 03.02./07:31
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000VQ3NB14 VQ3NB1 100,00 € 100,00 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		100,00 € 0,00%  01.02.21
Stuttgart 100,00 € 0,00%  01.02.21
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Aktien des Tages
  

