03.02.21 07:00
INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 03.02.2021:Das Instrument DE000VQ3NBE1 Protect Aktienanl.v.21(21)ADS WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 03.02.2021: WARVO_04 The instrument DE000VQ3NBE1 Protect Aktienanl.v.21(21)ADS WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 03.02.2021: WARVO_04
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|03.02./07:31
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000VQ3NBE1
|VQ3NBE
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|01.02.21
|Stuttgart
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|01.02.21
= Realtime
Aktuell
