02.12.20 07:00
INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 02.12.2020:Das Instrument DE000VQ1G3S5 Protect Aktienanl.v.20(21)NVD WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 02.12.2020: WARVO_04 The instrument DE000VQ1G3S5 Protect Aktienanl.v.20(21)NVD WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 02.12.2020: WARVO_04

hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
100,00 € 100,00 € -   € 0,00% 02.12./07:31
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000VQ1G3S5 VQ1G3S 100,00 € 100,00 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		100,00 € 0,00%  30.11.20
Stuttgart 100,00 € 0,00%  30.11.20
