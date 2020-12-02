Erweiterte Funktionen
Protect Aktienanleihe auf Nvidia. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT WARVO_04
02.12.20 07:00
Xetra Newsboard
INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 02.12.2020:Das Instrument DE000VQ1G3S5 Protect Aktienanl.v.20(21)NVD WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 02.12.2020: WARVO_04 The instrument DE000VQ1G3S5 Protect Aktienanl.v.20(21)NVD WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 02.12.2020: WARVO_04
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|02.12./07:31
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000VQ1G3S5
|VQ1G3S
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|30.11.20
|Stuttgart
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|30.11.20
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.