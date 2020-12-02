INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 02.12.2020:Das Instrument DE000VQ1G3N6 Protect Aktienanl.v.20(21)EVT WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 02.12.2020: WARVO_04 The instrument DE000VQ1G3N6 Protect Aktienanl.v.20(21)EVT WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 02.12.2020: WARVO_04