Erweiterte Funktionen
Fixkupon Express Zertifikat Pro. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT WARVO_03
16.09.20 06:00
Xetra Newsboard
INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 16.09.2020;Das Instrument DE000VP66BM3 Expr.Prot.Akt.ZT.20(22) BAYN WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 16.09.2020: WARVO_03 The instrument DE000VP66BM3 Expr.Prot.Akt.ZT.20(22) BAYN WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 16.09.2020: WARVO_03
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1.002,5 €
|1.002,5 €
|- €
|0,00%
|16.09./07:31
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000VP66BM3
|VP66BM
|1.003 €
|1.003 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1.002,5 €
|0,00%
|11.09.20
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|1.000 €
|0,00%
|11.09.20
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.