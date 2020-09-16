Erweiterte Funktionen



16.09.20 06:00
INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 16.09.2020;Das Instrument DE000VP7SCX0 Protect Multi Aktienanl.20(21) WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 16.09.2020: WARVO_03 The instrument DE000VP7SCX0 Protect Multi Aktienanl.20(21) WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 16.09.2020: WARVO_03

hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
100,00 € 100,00 € -   € 0,00% 16.09./07:31
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000VP7SCX0 VP7SCX 100,00 € 100,00 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		100,00 € 0,00%  14.09.20
Stuttgart 98,58 € -1,42%  06:01
  = Realtime
