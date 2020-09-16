INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 16.09.2020;Das Instrument DE000VP7SCT8 Protect Multi Aktienanl.20(21) WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 16.09.2020: WARVO_03 The instrument DE000VP7SCT8 Protect Multi Aktienanl.20(21) WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 16.09.2020: WARVO_03