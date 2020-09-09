Erweiterte Funktionen



09.09.20
INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 09.09.2020;Das Instrument DE000VP7G884 Protect Multi Aktienanl.20(21) WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 09.09.2020: WARVO_03 The instrument DE000VP7G884 Protect Multi Aktienanl.20(21) WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 09.09.2020: WARVO_03

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
98,29 € 100,00 € -1,71 € -1,71% 09.09./08:08
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000VP7G884 VP7G88 100,00 € 98,29 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		100,00 € 0,00%  07.09.20
Stuttgart 98,29 € -1,71%  08:01
