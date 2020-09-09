Erweiterte Funktionen
Protect Multi Aktienanleihe auf . - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT WARVO_03
09.09.20 06:00
INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 09.09.2020;Das Instrument DE000VP7G884 Protect Multi Aktienanl.20(21) WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 09.09.2020: WARVO_03 The instrument DE000VP7G884 Protect Multi Aktienanl.20(21) WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 09.09.2020: WARVO_03
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|98,29 €
|100,00 €
|-1,71 €
|-1,71%
|09.09./08:08
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000VP7G884
|VP7G88
|100,00 €
|98,29 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|07.09.20
|Stuttgart
|98,29 €
|-1,71%
|08:01
