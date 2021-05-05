Erweiterte Funktionen
Protect Aktienanleihe auf Aliba. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT WARVO_02
05.05.21 06:00
INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 05.05.2021:Das Instrument DE000VQ6WJY6 Protect Aktienanl.v.21(22)AHLA WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 05.05.2021: WARVO_02 The instrument DE000VQ6WJY6 Protect Aktienanl.v.21(22)AHLA WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 05.05.2021: WARVO_02
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|05.05./07:30
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000VQ6WJY6
|VQ6WJY
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|03.05.21
|Stuttgart
|97,45 €
|-2,55%
|08:02
= Realtime
Aktuell
