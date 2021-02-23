Erweiterte Funktionen
Partizipationszertifikat auf Vont. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT WARVO_02
23.02.21 07:00
Xetra Newsboard
INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 23.02.2021:Das Instrument DE000VQ32VY6 PARTIZIP.Z.13.02.2024 Basket WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 23.02.2021: WARVO_02 The instrument DE000VQ32VY6 PARTIZIP.Z.13.02.2024 Basket WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 23.02.2021: WARVO_02
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|23.02./07:28
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000VQ32VY6
|VQ32VY
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|18.02.21
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|18.02.21
= Realtime
