INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 17.02.2021:Das Instrument DE000VQ32VR0 Protect Aktienanl.v.21(21)TKA WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 17.02.2021: WARVO_02 The instrument DE000VQ32VR0 Protect Aktienanl.v.21(21)TKA WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 17.02.2021: WARVO_02