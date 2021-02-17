Erweiterte Funktionen
17.02.21 07:00
INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 17.02.2021:Das Instrument DE000VQ32VR0 Protect Aktienanl.v.21(21)TKA WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 17.02.2021: WARVO_02 The instrument DE000VQ32VR0 Protect Aktienanl.v.21(21)TKA WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 17.02.2021: WARVO_02
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,077 €
|0,077 €
|- €
|0,00%
|17.02./06:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|AU000000GEV8
|A2DLK5
|0,12 €
|0,025 €
0,077
0,00%
100,00
0,00%
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|0,0765 €
|-8,93%
|12.02.21
|Frankfurt
|0,077 €
|0,00%
|12.02.21
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|0,095 $
|-9,52%
|16.02.21
