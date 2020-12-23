INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 23.12.2020:Das Instrument DE000VQ2AAH5 Protect Multi Aktienanl.20(21) WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 23.12.2020: WARVO_02 The instrument DE000VQ2AAH5 Protect Multi Aktienanl.20(21) WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 23.12.2020: WARVO_02