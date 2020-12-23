Erweiterte Funktionen



23.12.20 07:00
INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 23.12.2020:Das Instrument DE000VQ2AAL7 Protect Multi Aktienanl.20(21) WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 23.12.2020: WARVO_02 The instrument DE000VQ2AAL7 Protect Multi Aktienanl.20(21) WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 23.12.2020: WARVO_02

hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
100,00 € 100,00 € -   € 0,00% 23.12./07:31
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000VQ2AAL7 VQ2AAL 100,00 € 100,00 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		100,00 € 0,00%  21.12.20
Stuttgart 100,00 € 0,00%  21.12.20
  = Realtime
Aktuell
