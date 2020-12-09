Erweiterte Funktionen
Protect Aktienanleihe auf Thys. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT WARVO_02
09.12.20 07:00
Xetra Newsboard
INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 09.12.2020:Das Instrument DE000VQ1R4E0 Protect Aktienanl.v.20(21)TKA WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 09.12.2020: WARVO_02 The instrument DE000VQ1R4E0 Protect Aktienanl.v.20(21)TKA WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 09.12.2020: WARVO_02
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|09.12./07:31
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000VQ1R4E0
|VQ1R4E
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|07.12.20
|Stuttgart
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|07.12.20
