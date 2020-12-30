Erweiterte Funktionen
30.12.20 07:00
INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 30.12.2020:Das Instrument DE000VQ2HGG9 Protect Aktienanl.v.20(21)BMW WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 30.12.2020: WARVO_02 The instrument DE000VQ2HGG9 Protect Aktienanl.v.20(21)BMW WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 30.12.2020: WARVO_02
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|30.12./07:31
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000VQ2HGG9
|VQ2HGG
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
100,00
0,00%
1.008
-0,15%
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|28.12.20
|Stuttgart
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|28.12.20
