14,75% p.a. Multi Aktienanleihe. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT WARVO_02
16.09.20 06:00
INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 16.09.2020;Das Instrument DE000VP7SCW2 Protect Multi Aktienanl.20(21) WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 16.09.2020: WARVO_02 The instrument DE000VP7SCW2 Protect Multi Aktienanl.20(21) WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 16.09.2020: WARVO_02
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|16.09./07:31
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000VP7SCW2
|VP7SCW
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|14.09.20
|Stuttgart
|97,49 €
|-2,51%
|06:01
