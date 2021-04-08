Erweiterte Funktionen



Fixkupon Express Zertifikat Pro. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT WARVO_01




08.04.21 06:00
Xetra Newsboard

INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 08.04.2021:Das Instrument DE000VQ5RJY8 Expr.Prot.Akt.ZT.21(25) DPW WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 08.04.2021: WARVO_01 The instrument DE000VQ5RJY8 Expr.Prot.Akt.ZT.21(25) DPW WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 08.04.2021: WARVO_01

Aktuell
Spektakuläre Übernahme. Neuer 592% Lithium Hot Stock
Nach 5.900% mit E3 Metals ($ETMC) und 20.100% mit Noram Ventures ($NRM)

Musk Metals Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1.000 € 1.000 € -   € 0,00% 08.04./07:30
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000VQ5RJY8 VQ5RJY 1.000 € 1.000 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		1.000 € 0,00%  01.04.21
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 1.000 € 0,00%  01.04.21
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Unglaubliche 44,7 g/t Gold - Gold Hot Stock entdeckt 1,15 Mrd. $ Gold. Börsenstars neue Aktie nach 20.900% mit Noram Ventures ($NRM.V)

Kingman Minerals Ltd.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...