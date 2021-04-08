Erweiterte Funktionen
Fixkupon Express Zertifikat Pro. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT WARVO_01
08.04.21 06:00
Xetra Newsboard
INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 08.04.2021:Das Instrument DE000VQ5RJY8 Expr.Prot.Akt.ZT.21(25) DPW WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 08.04.2021: WARVO_01 The instrument DE000VQ5RJY8 Expr.Prot.Akt.ZT.21(25) DPW WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 08.04.2021: WARVO_01
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1.000 €
|1.000 €
|- €
|0,00%
|08.04./07:30
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000VQ5RJY8
|VQ5RJY
|1.000 €
|1.000 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1.000 €
|0,00%
|01.04.21
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|1.000 €
|0,00%
|01.04.21
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.