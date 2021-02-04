Erweiterte Funktionen
Strategie-Zertifikat auf Hauck A. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT WARVO_01
04.02.21 07:00
Xetra Newsboard
INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 04.02.2021:Das Instrument DE000VQ3HAB1 O.End Part.Z21(21/unl.) Index WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 04.02.2021: WARVO_01 The instrument DE000VQ3HAB1 O.End Part.Z21(21/unl.) Index WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 04.02.2021: WARVO_01
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|04.02./07:31
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000VQ3HAB1
|VQ3HAB
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|29.01.21
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|29.01.21
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.