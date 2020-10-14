Erweiterte Funktionen
Protect Aktienanleihe auf adida. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT WARVO_01
14.10.20 06:00
Xetra Newsboard
INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 14.10.2020;Das Instrument DE000VP8JUD1 Protect Aktienanl.v.20(21)ADS WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 14.10.2020: WARVO_01 The instrument DE000VP8JUD1 Protect Aktienanl.v.20(21)ADS WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 14.10.2020: WARVO_01
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|14.10./07:31
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000VP8JUD1
|VP8JUD
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|12.10.20
|Stuttgart
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|12.10.20
