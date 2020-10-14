Erweiterte Funktionen



Protect Aktienanleihe auf adida. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT WARVO_01




14.10.20 06:00
Xetra Newsboard

INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 14.10.2020;Das Instrument DE000VP8JUD1 Protect Aktienanl.v.20(21)ADS WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 14.10.2020: WARVO_01 The instrument DE000VP8JUD1 Protect Aktienanl.v.20(21)ADS WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 14.10.2020: WARVO_01

Aktuell
Medizinische Pilze revolutionieren Gesundheit
Neuer Magic Mushroom Hot Stock nach 982% mit Champignon Brands und 9.900% mit MindMed


New Wave Holdings




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
100,00 € 100,00 € -   € 0,00% 14.10./07:31
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000VP8JUD1 VP8JUD 100,00 € 100,00 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		100,00 € 0,00%  12.10.20
Stuttgart 100,00 € 0,00%  12.10.20
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Trump will Graphit made in USA statt China. Neuer 874% Graphit Hot Stock nach 1.272% und 26.621%

Global Li-Ion Graphite Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...