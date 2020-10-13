Erweiterte Funktionen
Fixkupon Express Anleihe mit . - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT WARVO_01
13.10.20 06:00
Xetra Newsboard
INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 13.10.2020;Das Instrument DE000VP8JUB5 Expr.Prot.Akt.Anl.v.20(22)TOTB WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 13.10.2020: WARVO_01 The instrument DE000VP8JUB5 Expr.Prot.Akt.Anl.v.20(22)TOTB WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 13.10.2020: WARVO_01
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|13.10./07:31
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000VP8JUB5
|VP8JUB
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|09.10.20
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|09.10.20
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.