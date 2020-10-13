Erweiterte Funktionen



13.10.20 06:00
INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 13.10.2020;Das Instrument DE000VP8JUB5 Expr.Prot.Akt.Anl.v.20(22)TOTB WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 13.10.2020: WARVO_01 The instrument DE000VP8JUB5 Expr.Prot.Akt.Anl.v.20(22)TOTB WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 13.10.2020: WARVO_01

 
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
100,00 € 100,00 € -   € 0,00% 13.10./07:31
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000VP8JUB5 VP8JUB 100,00 € 100,00 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		100,00 € 0,00%  09.10.20
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 100,00 € 0,00%  09.10.20
  = Realtime
