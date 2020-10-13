INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 13.10.2020;Das Instrument DE000VP8JUB5 Expr.Prot.Akt.Anl.v.20(22)TOTB WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 13.10.2020: WARVO_01 The instrument DE000VP8JUB5 Expr.Prot.Akt.Anl.v.20(22)TOTB WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 13.10.2020: WARVO_01