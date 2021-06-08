Erweiterte Funktionen



USD Aktienanleihe auf Nike [Hy. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT WARUN_04




08.06.21 06:00
Xetra Newsboard

INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 08.06.2021:Das Instrument DE000HVB5JB1 HVB Aktienanleihe v.21(25)NKE WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 08.06.2021: WARUN_04 The instrument DE000HVB5JB1 HVB Aktienanleihe v.21(25)NKE WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 08.06.2021: WARUN_04

Aktuell
Star-Entwickler steigt ein - 740% Gaming Aktientip
Nach 12.311% mit GameStop ($GME) und 37.142% mit Electronic Arts ($EA)

Blockchaink2 Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
101,25 $ 101,25 $ -   $ 0,00% 07.06./17:48
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000HVB5JB1 HVB5JB 101,25 $ -   $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		101,25 $ 0,00%  03.06.21
Stuttgart 101,25 $ 0,00%  03.06.21
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Übernahmen voraus - Neuer 300% Payment Hot Stock. Nach 895% mit PayPal Holdings Inc. ($PYPL) und 3.204% mit Square Inc. ($SQ)

Lynx Global Digital Finance Corporation
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...