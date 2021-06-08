Erweiterte Funktionen
USD Aktienanleihe auf Nike [Hy. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT WARUN_04
08.06.21 06:00
Xetra Newsboard
INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 08.06.2021:Das Instrument DE000HVB5JB1 HVB Aktienanleihe v.21(25)NKE WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 08.06.2021: WARUN_04 The instrument DE000HVB5JB1 HVB Aktienanleihe v.21(25)NKE WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 08.06.2021: WARUN_04
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|101,25 $
|101,25 $
|- $
|0,00%
|07.06./17:48
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000HVB5JB1
|HVB5JB
|101,25 $
|- $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|101,25 $
|0,00%
|03.06.21
|Stuttgart
|101,25 $
|0,00%
|03.06.21
Aktuell
