USD Zins Garant Anleihe 03/2. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT WARUN_04




23.04.21 06:00
INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 23.04.2021:Das Instrument DE000HVB57W8 DL-HVB Garant Anl.v.2021(29) WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 23.04.2021: WARUN_04 The instrument DE000HVB57W8 DL-HVB Garant Anl.v.2021(29) WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 23.04.2021: WARUN_04

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
102,50 $ 102,50 $ -   $ 0,00% 22.04./18:12
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000HVB57W8 HVB57W 102,50 $ -   $
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		102,50 $ 0,00%  21.04.21
