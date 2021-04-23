Erweiterte Funktionen
USD Zins Garant Anleihe 03/2. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT WARUN_04
23.04.21 06:00
INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 23.04.2021:Das Instrument DE000HVB57W8 DL-HVB Garant Anl.v.2021(29) WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 23.04.2021: WARUN_04 The instrument DE000HVB57W8 DL-HVB Garant Anl.v.2021(29) WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 23.04.2021: WARUN_04
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|102,50 $
|102,50 $
|- $
|0,00%
|22.04./18:12
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000HVB57W8
|HVB57W
|102,50 $
|- $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|102,50 $
|0,00%
|21.04.21
