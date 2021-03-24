Erweiterte Funktionen



24.03.21 07:00
INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 24.03.2021:Das Instrument DE000HVB55Z5 HVB Indexanleihe v.21(22)SXPP WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 24.03.2021: WARUN_04 The instrument DE000HVB55Z5 HVB Indexanleihe v.21(22)SXPP WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 24.03.2021: WARUN_04

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
100,00 € 100,00 € -   € 0,00% 23.03./17:04
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000HVB55Z5 HVB55Z 100,00 € -   €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		100,00 € 0,00%  08.03.21
Stuttgart 100,00 € 0,00%  08.03.21
  = Realtime
