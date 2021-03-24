Erweiterte Funktionen
Indexanleihe auf STOXX EU60. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT WARUN_04
24.03.21 07:00
Xetra Newsboard
INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 24.03.2021:Das Instrument DE000HVB55Z5 HVB Indexanleihe v.21(22)SXPP WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 24.03.2021: WARUN_04 The instrument DE000HVB55Z5 HVB Indexanleihe v.21(22)SXPP WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 24.03.2021: WARUN_04
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|23.03./17:04
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000HVB55Z5
|HVB55Z
|100,00 €
|- €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|08.03.21
|Stuttgart
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|08.03.21
= Realtime
