NOK Aktienanleihe auf Nel AS. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT WARUN_04
01.03.21 02:00
INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 01.03.2021:Das Instrument DE000HVB56Z3 HVB Aktienanleihe v.21(22)D7G WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 01.03.2021: WARUN_04 The instrument DE000HVB56Z3 HVB Aktienanleihe v.21(22)D7G WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 01.03.2021: WARUN_04
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|101,25 NOK
|101,25 NOK
|- NOK
|0,00%
|26.02./17:57
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000HVB56Z3
|HVB56Z
|101,25 NOK
|101,25 NOK
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|101,25 NOK
|0,00%
|26.02.21
|Stuttgart
|101,25 NOK
|0,00%
|26.02.21
= Realtime
Aktuell
