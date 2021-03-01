Erweiterte Funktionen



NOK Aktienanleihe auf Nel AS. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT WARUN_04




01.03.21 02:00
Xetra Newsboard

INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 01.03.2021:Das Instrument DE000HVB56Z3 HVB Aktienanleihe v.21(22)D7G WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 01.03.2021: WARUN_04 The instrument DE000HVB56Z3 HVB Aktienanleihe v.21(22)D7G WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 01.03.2021: WARUN_04

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
101,25 NOK 101,25 NOK -   NOK 0,00% 26.02./17:57
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000HVB56Z3 HVB56Z 101,25 NOK 101,25 NOK
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		101,25 NOK 0,00%  26.02.21
Stuttgart 101,25 NOK 0,00%  26.02.21
