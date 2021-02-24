Erweiterte Funktionen



24.02.21 07:00
INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 24.02.2021:Das Instrument DE000HVB51W1 HVB Aktienanleihe v.21(22)TOTB WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 24.02.2021: WARUN_04 The instrument DE000HVB51W1 HVB Aktienanleihe v.21(22)TOTB WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 24.02.2021: WARUN_04

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
100,00 € 100,00 € -   € 0,00% 23.02./18:36
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000HVB51W1 HVB51W 100,00 € -   €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		100,00 € 0,00%  22.02.21
Stuttgart 100,00 € 0,00%  22.02.21
