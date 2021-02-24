Erweiterte Funktionen
Indexanleihe auf STOXX EU600. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT WARUN_04
24.02.21 07:00
Xetra Newsboard
INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 24.02.2021:Das Instrument DE000HVB51X9 HVB Indexanleihe v.21(22)SXEP WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 24.02.2021: WARUN_04 The instrument DE000HVB51X9 HVB Indexanleihe v.21(22)SXEP WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 24.02.2021: WARUN_04
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|23.02./18:36
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000HVB51X9
|HVB51X
|100,00 €
|- €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|22.02.21
|Stuttgart
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|22.02.21
= Realtime
Aktuell
