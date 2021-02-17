Erweiterte Funktionen
Express Aktienanleihe Protect . - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT WARUN_04
17.02.21 07:00
Xetra Newsboard
INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 17.02.2021:Das Instrument DE000HVB51F6 HVB XPRAKTPRO Anl. 21(23) LXS WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 17.02.2021: WARUN_04 The instrument DE000HVB51F6 HVB XPRAKTPRO Anl. 21(23) LXS WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 17.02.2021: WARUN_04
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|16.02./17:56
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000HVB51F6
|HVB51F
|100,00 €
|- €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|20.01.21
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|20.01.21
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.