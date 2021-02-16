Erweiterte Funktionen
Express Zertifikat auf Enel [Hy. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT WARUN_04
16.02.21 07:00
INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 16.02.2021:Das Instrument DE000HVB53L0 HVB EXP.CL 17.02.25 ENEL WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 16.02.2021: WARUN_04 The instrument DE000HVB53L0 HVB EXP.CL 17.02.25 ENEL WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 16.02.2021: WARUN_04
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1.007,5 €
|1.007,5 €
|- €
|0,00%
|15.02./18:52
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000HVB53L0
|HVB53L
|1.008 €
|- €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1.007,5 €
|0,00%
|12.02.21
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|1.007,5 €
|0,00%
|12.02.21
= Realtime
