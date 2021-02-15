Erweiterte Funktionen
NOK Aktienanleihe auf Nel AS. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT WARUN_04
15.02.21 03:03
Xetra Newsboard
INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 15.02.2021:Das Instrument DE000HVB5418 HVB Aktienanleihe v.21(21)D7G WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 15.02.2021: WARUN_04 The instrument DE000HVB5418 HVB Aktienanleihe v.21(21)D7G WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 15.02.2021: WARUN_04
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,50 NOK
|100,50 NOK
|- NOK
|0,00%
|12.02./07:22
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000HVB5418
|HVB541
|100,50 NOK
|- NOK
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,50 NOK
|0,00%
|11.02.21
|Stuttgart
|100,50 NOK
|0,00%
|11.02.21
