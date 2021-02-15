Erweiterte Funktionen



15.02.21 03:03
INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 15.02.2021:Das Instrument DE000HVB5418 HVB Aktienanleihe v.21(21)D7G WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 15.02.2021: WARUN_04 The instrument DE000HVB5418 HVB Aktienanleihe v.21(21)D7G WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 15.02.2021: WARUN_04

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
100,50 NOK 100,50 NOK -   NOK 0,00% 12.02./07:22
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000HVB5418 HVB541 100,50 NOK -   NOK
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		100,50 NOK 0,00%  11.02.21
Stuttgart 100,50 NOK 0,00%  11.02.21
  = Realtime
