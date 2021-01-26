Erweiterte Funktionen
Express Aktienanleihe Protect . - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT WARUN_04
26.01.21 07:00
Xetra Newsboard
INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 26.01.2021:Das Instrument DE000HVB4YZ2 HVB XPRAKTPRO Anl. 21(24) ADS WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 26.01.2021: WARUN_04 The instrument DE000HVB4YZ2 HVB XPRAKTPRO Anl. 21(24) ADS WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 26.01.2021: WARUN_04
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|101,25 €
|101,25 €
|- €
|0,00%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000HVB4YZ2
|HVB4YZ
|101,25 €
|101,25 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|101,25 €
|0,00%
|22.01.21
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|101,25 €
|0,00%
|22.01.21
= Realtime
