INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 26.01.2021:Das Instrument DE000HVB4Z34 HVB XPRAKTPRO Anl. 21(24) PFE WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 26.01.2021: WARUN_04 The instrument DE000HVB4Z34 HVB XPRAKTPRO Anl. 21(24) PFE WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 26.01.2021: WARUN_04