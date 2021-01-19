Erweiterte Funktionen
Aktienanleihe Protect auf Apple. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT WARUN_04
19.01.21 07:00
Xetra Newsboard
INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 19.01.2021:Das Instrument DE000HVB4ZT2 HVB Aktienan.Prot.v.21(22) APC WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 19.01.2021: WARUN_04 The instrument DE000HVB4ZT2 HVB Aktienan.Prot.v.21(22) APC WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 19.01.2021: WARUN_04
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|18.01./16:39
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000HVB4ZT2
|HVB4ZT
|100,00 €
|- €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|15.01.21
|Stuttgart
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|15.01.21
