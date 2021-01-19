INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 19.01.2021:Das Instrument DE000HVB4ZT2 HVB Aktienan.Prot.v.21(22) APC WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 19.01.2021: WARUN_04 The instrument DE000HVB4ZT2 HVB Aktienan.Prot.v.21(22) APC WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 19.01.2021: WARUN_04