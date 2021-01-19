Erweiterte Funktionen
Express Zertifikat auf Allianz . - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT WARUN_04
19.01.21 07:00
Xetra Newsboard
INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 19.01.2021:Das Instrument DE000HVB4ZD6 HVB EXP.CL 20.01.25 Allianz WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 19.01.2021: WARUN_04 The instrument DE000HVB4ZD6 HVB EXP.CL 20.01.25 Allianz WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 19.01.2021: WARUN_04
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1.007,5 €
|1.007,5 €
|- €
|0,00%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000HVB4ZD6
|HVB4ZD
|1.008 €
|1.008 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1.007,5 €
|0,00%
|15.01.21
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|1.007,5 €
|0,00%
|15.01.21
= Realtime
Aktuell
