USD Aktienanleihe Protect auf . - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT WARUN_04
01.12.20 07:00
Xetra Newsboard
INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 01.12.2020:Das Instrument DE000HVB4VE3 HVB Aktienan.Prot.v.20(21)APC WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 01.12.2020: WARUN_04 The instrument DE000HVB4VE3 HVB Aktienan.Prot.v.20(21)APC WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 01.12.2020: WARUN_04
