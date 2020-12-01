Erweiterte Funktionen
Aktienanleihe auf RWE St [Hy. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT WARUN_04
01.12.20 07:00
Xetra Newsboard
INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 01.12.2020:Das Instrument DE000HVB4VQ7 HVB Aktienanleihe v.20(21)RWE WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 01.12.2020: WARUN_04 The instrument DE000HVB4VQ7 HVB Aktienanleihe v.20(21)RWE WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 01.12.2020: WARUN_04
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|20.11./18:23
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000HVB4VQ7
|HVB4VQ
|100,00 €
|- €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|27.11.20
|Stuttgart
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|27.11.20
Aktuell
