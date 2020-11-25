Erweiterte Funktionen
25.11.20 07:00
INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 25.11.2020:Das Instrument DE000HVB4UQ9 HVB EXP.PL 25.11.24 STXEAuto WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 25.11.2020: WARUN_04 The instrument DE000HVB4UQ9 HVB EXP.PL 25.11.24 STXEAuto WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 25.11.2020: WARUN_04
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1.000 €
|1.000 €
|- €
|0,00%
|25.11./09:42
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000HVB4UQ9
|HVB4UQ
|1.000 €
|1.000 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1.000 €
|0,00%
|23.11.20
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|976,31 €
|-2,37%
|09:13
