INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 11.11.2020;Das Instrument DE000HVB4TJ6 HVB XPRAKTPRO Anl. 20(24) EBO WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 11.11.2020: WARUN_04 The instrument DE000HVB4TJ6 HVB XPRAKTPRO Anl. 20(24) EBO WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 11.11.2020: WARUN_04