Express Aktienanleihe mit Barr. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT WARUN_04
11.11.20 07:00
INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 11.11.2020;Das Instrument DE000HVB4TJ6 HVB XPRAKTPRO Anl. 20(24) EBO WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 11.11.2020: WARUN_04 The instrument DE000HVB4TJ6 HVB XPRAKTPRO Anl. 20(24) EBO WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 11.11.2020: WARUN_04
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000HVB4TJ6
|HVB4TJ
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|09.11.20
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|09.11.20
= Realtime
