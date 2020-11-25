Erweiterte Funktionen



25.11.20 07:00
INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 25.11.2020:Das Instrument DE000HVB4UM8 HVB XPRAKTPRO Anl. 20(24) DAI WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 25.11.2020: WARUN_04 The instrument DE000HVB4UM8 HVB XPRAKTPRO Anl. 20(24) DAI WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 25.11.2020: WARUN_04

hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
98,36 € 100,00 € -1,64 € -1,64% 25.11./09:40
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000HVB4UM8 HVB4UM 100,00 € 98,36 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		98,36 € -1,64%  09:05
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 98,31 € -1,69%  09:06
  = Realtime
