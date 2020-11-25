Erweiterte Funktionen
25.11.20 07:00
INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 25.11.2020:Das Instrument DE000HVB4UM8 HVB XPRAKTPRO Anl. 20(24) DAI WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 25.11.2020: WARUN_04 The instrument DE000HVB4UM8 HVB XPRAKTPRO Anl. 20(24) DAI WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 25.11.2020: WARUN_04
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|98,36 €
|100,00 €
|-1,64 €
|-1,64%
|25.11./09:40
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000HVB4UM8
|HVB4UM
|100,00 €
|98,36 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|98,36 €
|-1,64%
|09:05
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|98,31 €
|-1,69%
|09:06
