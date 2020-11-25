INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 25.11.2020:Das Instrument DE000HVB4UM8 HVB XPRAKTPRO Anl. 20(24) DAI WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 25.11.2020: WARUN_04 The instrument DE000HVB4UM8 HVB XPRAKTPRO Anl. 20(24) DAI WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 25.11.2020: WARUN_04