Express Plus Zertifikat auf E.O. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT WARUN_04
28.10.20 07:00
INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 28.10.2020;Das Instrument DE000HVB4RV5 HVB EXP.PL 28.10.24 E.ON WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 28.10.2020: WARUN_04 The instrument DE000HVB4RV5 HVB EXP.PL 28.10.24 E.ON WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 28.10.2020: WARUN_04
