Express Aktienanleihe Protect . - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT WARUN_04
27.10.20 07:00
Xetra Newsboard
INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 27.10.2020;Das Instrument DE000HVB4SF6 HVB XPRAKTPRO Anl. 20(23) CSX WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 27.10.2020: WARUN_04 The instrument DE000HVB4SF6 HVB XPRAKTPRO Anl. 20(23) CSX WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 27.10.2020: WARUN_04
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|26.10./17:27
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000HVB4SF6
|HVB4SF
|100,00 €
|- €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|23.10.20
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|23.10.20
