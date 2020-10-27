INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 27.10.2020;Das Instrument DE000HVB4SF6 HVB XPRAKTPRO Anl. 20(23) CSX WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 27.10.2020: WARUN_04 The instrument DE000HVB4SF6 HVB XPRAKTPRO Anl. 20(23) CSX WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 27.10.2020: WARUN_04