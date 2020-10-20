Erweiterte Funktionen
Express Aktienanleihe Protect . - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT WARUN_04
20.10.20 06:00
Xetra Newsboard
INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 20.10.2020;Das Instrument DE000HVB4RM4 HVB XPRAKTPRO Anl. 20(23) VOW3 WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 20.10.2020: WARUN_04 The instrument DE000HVB4RM4 HVB XPRAKTPRO Anl. 20(23) VOW3 WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 20.10.2020: WARUN_04
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|101,25 €
|101,25 €
|- €
|0,00%
|19.10./18:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000HVB4RM4
|HVB4RM
|101,25 €
|- €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|101,25 €
|0,00%
|16.10.20
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|101,25 €
|0,00%
|16.10.20
