USD Top Zertifikat auf Apple . - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT WARUN_04
20.10.20 06:00
INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 20.10.2020;Das Instrument DE000HVB4RJ0 HVB TOP ZT21.10.24 Apple WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 20.10.2020: WARUN_04 The instrument DE000HVB4RJ0 HVB TOP ZT21.10.24 Apple WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 20.10.2020: WARUN_04
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1.020 $
|1.020 $
|- $
|0,00%
|19.10./18:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000HVB4RJ0
|HVB4RJ
|1.020 $
|- $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1.020 $
|0,00%
|16.10.20
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|1.020 €
|0,00%
|16.10.20
