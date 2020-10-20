Erweiterte Funktionen



20.10.20 06:00
INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 20.10.2020;Das Instrument DE000HVB4S33 HVB Aktienanleihe v.20(21)APC WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 20.10.2020: WARUN_04 The instrument DE000HVB4S33 HVB Aktienanleihe v.20(21)APC WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 20.10.2020: WARUN_04

hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
100,00 € 100,00 € -   € 0,00% 19.10./18:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000HVB4S33 HVB4S3 100,00 € -   €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		100,00 € 0,00%  16.10.20
Stuttgart 100,00 € 0,00%  16.10.20
  = Realtime
