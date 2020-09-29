Erweiterte Funktionen
Top Zertifikat auf Allianz [Hyp. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT WARUN_04
29.09.20 06:00
Xetra Newsboard
INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 29.09.2020;Das Instrument DE000HVB4PU1 HVB TOP ZT30.09.24 Allianz SE WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 29.09.2020: WARUN_04 The instrument DE000HVB4PU1 HVB TOP ZT30.09.24 Allianz SE WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 29.09.2020: WARUN_04
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1.020 €
|1.020 €
|- €
|0,00%
|28.09./21:14
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000HVB4PU1
|HVB4PU
|1.020 €
|- €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1.020 €
|0,00%
|25.09.20
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|1.020 €
|0,00%
|25.09.20
= Realtime
Aktuell
