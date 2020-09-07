Erweiterte Funktionen
07.09.20 01:21
Xetra Newsboard
INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 07.09.2020;Das Instrument DE000HVB4MQ6 TOP ZERT. 07.07.23 DtBank WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 07.09.2020: WARUN_04 The instrument DE000HVB4MQ6 TOP ZERT. 07.07.23 DtBank WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 07.09.2020: WARUN_04
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1.020 €
|1.020 €
|- €
|0,00%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000HVB4MQ6
|HVB4MQ
|1.020 €
|1.020 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1.020 €
|0,00%
|02.09.20
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|1.020 €
|0,00%
|03.09.20
= Realtime
