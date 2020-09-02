Erweiterte Funktionen
Express Plus Zertifikat auf Fre. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT WARUN_04
02.09.20 06:00
Xetra Newsboard
INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 02.09.2020;Das Instrument DE000HVB4LS4 HVB EXP.PL 02.09.24 Fres. SE WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 02.09.2020: WARUN_04 The instrument DE000HVB4LS4 HVB EXP.PL 02.09.24 Fres. SE WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 02.09.2020: WARUN_04
