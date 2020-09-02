Erweiterte Funktionen



02.09.20 06:00
INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 02.09.2020;Das Instrument DE000HVB4LS4 HVB EXP.PL 02.09.24 Fres. SE WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 02.09.2020: WARUN_04 The instrument DE000HVB4LS4 HVB EXP.PL 02.09.24 Fres. SE WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 02.09.2020: WARUN_04

hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1.000 € 1.000 € -   € 0,00% 01.09./18:20
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000HVB4LS4 HVB4LS 1.000 € -   €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		1.000 € 0,00%  31.08.20
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 1.000 € 0,00%  31.08.20
  = Realtime
